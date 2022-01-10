O Globo de Ouro 2022 teve os filmes “Ataque dos Cães” e “Amor, sublime amor” como os grandes vencedores neste domingo (9).

Sem o clássico evento presencial cheio de celebridades, o prêmio foi realizado sem transmissão nos Estados Unidos e Brasil.

Alguns destaques da da noite são a Ariana DeBose, de “Amor, sublime amor”, vencedora na categoria de atriz coadjuvante em filme e Rachel Zegler, como melhor atriz em comédia ou musical, e na categoria principal do gênero.

Enquanto isso, Kodi Smit-McPhee, de “Ataque dos Cães”, venceu como melhor ator coadjuvante em filme. O filme também ganhou com a diretora, Jane Campion, e na categoria principal de drama.

Confira abaixo as categorias e os vencedores de cada uma, destacados em negrito.

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

  • Belfast
  • No Ritmo do Coração
  • Duna
  • King Richard: Criando Campeãs
  • Ataque dos Cães

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Round 6
  • Succession

MELHOR DIREÇÃO – FILME

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, Ataque dos Cães
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, A Filha Perdida
  • Steven Spielberg, Amor, Sublime Amor
  • Denis Villeneuve, Duna

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, A Filha Perdida
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga, Casa Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MELHOR FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Cyrano
  • Não Olhe Para Cima
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Amor, Sublime Amor

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Não Olhe Para Cima
  • Emma Stone, Cruella
  • Rachel Zegler, Amor, Sublime Amor

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Ben Affleck, Bar doce lar
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, No Ritmo do Coração
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ataque dos Cães

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Ataque dos Cães
  • Will Smith, King Richard: Criando Campeãs
  • Denzel Washington, A tragédia de Macbeth

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

  • Alexandre Desplat, A Crônica Francesa
  • Germaine Franco, Encanto
  • Jonny Greenwood, Ataque dos Cães
  • Alberto Iglesias, Madres Paralelas
  • Hans Zimmer, Duna

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

  • “Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Criando Campeãs)
  • “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Encanto)
  • “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
  • “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer)

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Não Olhe Para Cima
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos, Em Um Bairro em Nova York

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA A TV

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA A TV

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM TV

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie McDowell, Maid
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM FILME

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, Ataque dos Cães
  • Adam McKay, Não Olhe para Cima
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

  • Compartment Number 6
  • Drive My Car
  • A Mão de Deus
  • A Hero
  • Madres Paralelas

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya e o Último Dragão

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose, Amor, Sublime Amor
  • Kirsten Dunst, Ataque dos Cães
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Criando Campeãs
  • Ruth Negga, Identidade

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM TV

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Oh Yeong-su, Round 6