Foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (12) pela Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, os indicados ao Globo de Ouro de 2023. O evento foi transmitido do Beverly Hilton hotel, em Los Angeles.
Foram anunciadas 27 categorias com 5 indicadas em cada uma delas. Quatro prêmios nas categorias de TV foram adicionados esse ano.
A cerimônia de anúncio está prevista para o dia 10 de janeiro de 2023, o evento marca o aniversário de 80 anos da premiação e o retorno da transmissão para a TV aberta.
O corpo de votantes é representado agora por 62 países com 52 % de mulheres após críticas sobre a falta de representatividade racial na votação. A mudança deixou o grupo 51,5% racialmente e etnicamente diverso.
Confira a lista de indicados:
Melhor filme dramático
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor filme cômico ou musical
Babilônia
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Triângulo da Tristeza
Melhor diretor
James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis
Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
Melhor atriz – Drama
Cate Blanchett, por Tár
Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light
Viola Davis, por A Mulher Rei
Ana de Armas, por Blonde
Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans
Melhor ator – Drama
Austin Butler, por Elvis
Brendan Fraser, por The Whale
Hugh Jackman, por The Son
Bill Nighy, por Living
Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection
Melhor atriz – Musical ou comédia
Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Vai a Paris
Margot Robbie, por Babilônia
Anya Taylor-Joy, por O Menu
Emma Thompson, por Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia
Diego Calva, por Babilônia
Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Adam Driver, por Ruído Branco
Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, por O Menu
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Dolly De Leon, por Triângulo da Tristeza
Carey Mulligan, por Ela Disse
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, por Babilônia
Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Eddie Redmayne, por O Enfermeiro da Noite
Melhor animação
Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
Inu-oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor roteiro para cinema
Todd Field, pelo filme Tár
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, pelo filme Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Martin McDonagh, pelo filme The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, pelo filme Entre Mulheres
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, pelo filme Os Fabelmans
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (França)
Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
RRR (Índia)
Melhor canção
Carolina, do filme Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui — Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa, do filme Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand, do filme Top Gun: Maverick — Lady Gaga, BloodPop
Lift Me Up, do filme Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu, do filme RRR — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Melhor trilha sonora original
The Banshees of Inisherin, por Carter Burwell
Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro, por Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking, por Hildur Gudnadóttir
Babilônia, por Justin Hurwitz
The Fabelmans, por John Williams
Categorias de televisão
Melhor série de drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
A Casa do Dragão
Ozark
Ruptura
Melhor série musical ou cômica
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
O Urso
Hacks
Wandinha
Melhor minissérie
Black Bird
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Melhor ator em série dramática
Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man
Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone
Diego Luna, por Andor
Bod Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, por Ruptura
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Emma D’Arc, por A Casa do Dragão
Laura Linney, por Ozark
Imelda Stauton, por The Crown
Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily
Zendaya, por Euphoria
Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Bill Hader, por Barry
Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso
Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica
Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha
Jean Smart, por Hacks
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy
Julia Garner, por Inventando Anna
Lily James, por Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, por Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
Taron Egerton, por Black Bird
Colin Firth, por The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, por Em Nome do Céu
Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Sebastian Stan, por Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Seth Rogen, por Pam & Tommy
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus
Claire Danes, por A Nova Vida de Toby
Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Em Nome do Céu
Niecy Nash, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou drama
John Lithgow, por The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown
John Turturro, por Ruptura
Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, por Barry
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou dramática
Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Julia Garner, por Ozark
Janelle James, por Abbott Alementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Alementary