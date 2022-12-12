Foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (12) pela Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, os indicados ao Globo de Ouro de 2023. O evento foi transmitido do Beverly Hilton hotel, em Los Angeles.

Foram anunciadas 27 categorias com 5 indicadas em cada uma delas. Quatro prêmios nas categorias de TV foram adicionados esse ano.

A cerimônia de anúncio está prevista para o dia 10 de janeiro de 2023, o evento marca o aniversário de 80 anos da premiação e o retorno da transmissão para a TV aberta.

O corpo de votantes é representado agora por 62 países com 52 % de mulheres após críticas sobre a falta de representatividade racial na votação. A mudança deixou o grupo 51,5% racialmente e etnicamente diverso.

Confira a lista de indicados:

Melhor filme dramático

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor filme cômico ou musical

Babilônia

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Triângulo da Tristeza

Melhor diretor

James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis

Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

Melhor atriz – Drama

Cate Blanchett, por Tár

Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light

Viola Davis, por A Mulher Rei

Ana de Armas, por Blonde

Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans

Melhor ator – Drama

Austin Butler, por Elvis

Brendan Fraser, por The Whale

Hugh Jackman, por The Son

Bill Nighy, por Living

Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection

Melhor atriz – Musical ou comédia

Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Vai a Paris

Margot Robbie, por Babilônia

Anya Taylor-Joy, por O Menu

Emma Thompson, por Boa Sorte, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia

Diego Calva, por Babilônia

Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Adam Driver, por Ruído Branco

Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, por O Menu

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre

Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Dolly De Leon, por Triângulo da Tristeza

Carey Mulligan, por Ela Disse

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, por Babilônia

Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Eddie Redmayne, por O Enfermeiro da Noite

Melhor animação

Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro

Inu-oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor roteiro para cinema

Todd Field, pelo filme Tár

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, pelo filme Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Martin McDonagh, pelo filme The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, pelo filme Entre Mulheres

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, pelo filme Os Fabelmans

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (França)

Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)

RRR (Índia)

Melhor canção

Carolina, do filme Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui — Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa, do filme Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand, do filme Top Gun: Maverick — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

Lift Me Up, do filme Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu, do filme RRR — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj



Melhor trilha sonora original

The Banshees of Inisherin, por Carter Burwell

Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro, por Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, por Hildur Gudnadóttir

Babilônia, por Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans, por John Williams

Categorias de televisão

Melhor série de drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

A Casa do Dragão

Ozark

Ruptura

Melhor série musical ou cômica

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Hacks

Wandinha

Melhor minissérie

Black Bird

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man

Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone

Diego Luna, por Andor

Bod Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, por Ruptura

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Emma D’Arc, por A Casa do Dragão

Laura Linney, por Ozark

Imelda Stauton, por The Crown

Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily

Zendaya, por Euphoria

Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica

Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Bill Hader, por Barry

Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso

Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica

Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha

Jean Smart, por Hacks

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy

Julia Garner, por Inventando Anna

Lily James, por Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, por Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Taron Egerton, por Black Bird

Colin Firth, por The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, por Em Nome do Céu

Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Sebastian Stan, por Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Seth Rogen, por Pam & Tommy

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus

Claire Danes, por A Nova Vida de Toby

Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Em Nome do Céu

Niecy Nash, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou drama

John Lithgow, por The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown

John Turturro, por Ruptura

Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, por Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou dramática

Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks

Julia Garner, por Ozark

Janelle James, por Abbott Alementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Alementary